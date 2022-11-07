Grass Valley weather: Rainy week ahead

It is another rainy week for Nevada County, according to the National Weather Service.

There is an 80% chance of showers today, along with the possibility of thunderstorms after 4 p.m., according to the weather service. Between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of rain is expected, the weather service said. South winds of around 11 mph are expected. THe high should be near 46.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight as well, according to the weather service, with chances of rain at 90%. Between a half and three quarters of an inch of rain is possible, the weather service said. South southeast winds of 13 to 17 mph are possible, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The low should be around 34.

Chance of showers Tuesday are currently at 100%, according to the National Weather Service. Between three quarters and one inch possible, the weather service said. South southeast wind of 15 to 20 mph are possible, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The high should be near 41.

Tuesday night sees a 90% chance of showers, quarter and half of an inch of rainfall possible. South southeast wind of 7 to 9 mph can be expected. The low should be around 34.

More showers are likely Wednesday before 11 a.m., with the chance of precipitation at 60%, the weather service said. The high should be near 42. Widespread frost moves in Wednesday night, mainly after 4 a.m., according to the weather service. The low should be around 28.

Thursday sees more widespread frost, mainly before 10 a.m. Otherwise, the day should be sunny, with a high near 47 and low around 28.

Friday, Veterans Day, is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

There is another chance of showers Friday night, mainly after 5 a.m. The low should be around 32.