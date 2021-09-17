Grass Valley weather: Rainy late Saturday, into Sunday

Saturday will be cool and sunny, with the rain coming in late that night and into Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 81. Lows will drop to 54 tonight.

Saturday’s highs will reach 72. Winds will be 9 to 13 mph that afternoon, with gusts hitting 21 mph. There’s a 50% chance of rain after midnight. Between a tenth and a quarter-inch of rain is possible.

There’s a 60% chance of showers before noon Sunday. Highs will hit 68, and lows will settle at 51.

Next week the days are either sunny or mostly sunny.

Monday’s high will climb to 82, Tuesday’s will reach 85, Wednesday’s will make it to 84, and Thursday’s will be 82.