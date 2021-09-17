Grass Valley weather: Rainy late Saturday, into Sunday
Saturday will be cool and sunny, with the rain coming in late that night and into Sunday, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 81. Lows will drop to 54 tonight.
Saturday’s highs will reach 72. Winds will be 9 to 13 mph that afternoon, with gusts hitting 21 mph. There’s a 50% chance of rain after midnight. Between a tenth and a quarter-inch of rain is possible.
There’s a 60% chance of showers before noon Sunday. Highs will hit 68, and lows will settle at 51.
Next week the days are either sunny or mostly sunny.
Monday’s high will climb to 82, Tuesday’s will reach 85, Wednesday’s will make it to 84, and Thursday’s will be 82.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
2021 Men’s Invitational
This year’s Invitational was quite different than in years past. The actual playing format was the same; however, there were many new twists and additions. The three day event had one theme, and that was…