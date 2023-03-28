Between 1 and 2 inches of new precipitation is possible today, according to the National Weather Service.
Today should also be "breezy," according to the weather service, with a south southeast wind of 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. A wind advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. today.
A steady temperature of around 41 is also expected today.
Tonight, more rain is likely, possibly mixed with snow showers. Less than half of an inch of snow accumulation is expected. South southeast wind of 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph, can be expected as well. The low should be around 33.
Wednesday sees more rain and snow showers before 8 a.m., then snow showers likely between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Showers turn back to rain after 11 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 90%, according to the weather service, with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Some thunder is also possible Wednesday. South southeast wind of 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph, can be expected. The high should be near 42.
Wednesday night has a 60% chance of more rain and snow showers, though little to no accumulation is expected. Southeast wind of 5 to 9 mph becomes light and variable after midnight. The low should be around 30.
Thursday should be partly sunny, with a high near 49. Light and variable wind becomes west southwest at 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Friday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 50 and low around 36. Friday night could see a slight chance of showers after 11 p.m.