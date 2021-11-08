Grass Valley weather: Rain tonight, Tuesday

Heavy rain is expected tonight and Tuesday, though it should be dry for the rest of the week, the National Weather Service said.

Showers are likely after 4 p.m. today, as rain chances will hit 60% Under a tenth of an inch is forecast. Highs will reach 56, with lows landing at 42 tonight. The heavy rain will start tonight, with between 1 to 2 inches possible. Winds will be 17 to 22 mph tonight, climbing to 24 to 29 mph after midnight.

Another quarter- to half-inch of rain is expected Tuesday, with a 90% chance of precipitation forecast. Highs will hit 50, and winds will be 9 to 16 mph, with 23 mph gusts possible. The chance of showers will drop to 30% that night, with under a tenth of an inch expected. Lows will dip to 43.

Highs on Wednesday will hit 55, Thursday’s will top out at 64, and Friday’s will make it to 66. Lows will be in the mid-40s all three nights.

The weekend will be sunny to mostly sunny. Saturday’s highs will hit 67, and Sunday’s will reach 65.