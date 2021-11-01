Grass Valley weather: Rain today, Thursday
Rain is expected today and later this week, though it’ll clear by the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
Rain is likely after noon, with between a tenth and quarter-inch possible. Highs will reach 55, with lows dropping to 51 tonight. Another quarter- to half-inch of rain could fall tonight. Winds will be 9 to 11 mph today, and 7 to 14 mph tonight.
There’s a 20% chance of rain before noon Tuesday, with under a tenth of an inch expected. Highs will climb to 61 today, dropping to 45 tonight.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 63. There’s a 50% chance of rain that night, when lows will drop to 48.
Rain chances are 60% Thursday. Highs will reach 58, and lows will dip to 40 that night.
Friday’s high will hit 59, Saturday’s will top out at 60, and Sunday’s will make it to 59.
