Grass Valley weather: Rain today, this weekend

Rain will be heavy at times today, according to the National Weather Service. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches are possible today.

The high will be near 41. A southwest wind of 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph, the weather service said.

More rain is expected tonight, with the possibly of snow after 9 p.m. Areas of fog between 10 and 11 p.m. are expected.

Otherwise, tonight will be mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Nevada County sees a break in the storms Friday, with a sunny day and a high near 46. Light and variable wind is expected. Friday night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday could see a 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11 a.m., the weather service said. The day will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. East southeast wind of 3 to 7 mph can be expected.

Saturday night could see a 90% chance of showers with a low around 37.

Another 90% chance of showers occurs Sunday, with a high near 43. Showers are likely Sunday night. Otherwise, the night should be mostly cloudy with a low around 35.

The continues into the next week, with a chance of showers Monday, mainly before 5 p.m. The day should be partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Monday night could see another slight chance of showers before 11 p.m. The night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday should be sunny and mostly clear, with a high near 46 and a low around 25.

Chain Controls

On I-80, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 2.1 miles east of Baxter (in Placer County) to Truckee.

On Highway 20, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 8.8 miles east of Nevada City to the Junction of I-80.