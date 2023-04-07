WeatherStory-GVU-033022-1.jpg

Rain drops gather on blades of grass in downtown Grass Valley in this file photo.

 Elias Funez

The National Weather Service is predicting between a quarter and a half of inch of rain, mainly before 3 p.m. South southeast wind of 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph, can also be expected. The high should be near 48.

There is a 30% chance of showers tonight, with less than a tenth of an inch of rain possible. East southeast wind of 5 to 9 mph can be expected. The low should be around 40.