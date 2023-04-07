The National Weather Service is predicting between a quarter and a half of inch of rain, mainly before 3 p.m. South southeast wind of 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph, can also be expected. The high should be near 48.
There is a 30% chance of showers tonight, with less than a tenth of an inch of rain possible. East southeast wind of 5 to 9 mph can be expected. The low should be around 40.
Saturday should be partly sunny with a high near 59. Light and variable wind becomes southwest at 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Saturday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 41. West southwest wind of around 6 mph becomes calm.
Sunday should be sunny, with a high near 67. East northeast wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes west southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 46.