Grass Valley weather: Rain today, sun by Wednesday

The rain will start tapering off today, though another quarter- to half-inch is expected before Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 100% chance of rain today. Winds will be 7 to 11 mph, with 22 mph gusts possible. Highs will reach 50, with lows dropping to 40 tonight. Rain chances will drop to 50% tonight, when another tenth to quarter-inch of rain could fall.

There’s a 20% chance of rain Tuesday and that night. Highs will climb to 50, with lows dropping to 43.

Expect mostly sunny skies Wednesday, when highs will reach 63. Lows will dip to 46 that night.

It’ll be sunny Thursday and Friday, then mostly sunny for the weekend.





Highs will hit 66 on Thursday and Friday, 62 on Saturday, and 57 on Sunday.