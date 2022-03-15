Grass Valley weather: Rain today, Saturday

Between a quarter- and a half-inch of rain is expected to fall today, the National Weather Service said.

Rain is forecast before 11 a.m., with showers between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., followed by thunderstorms. Winds will be 8 to 10 mph. The high will hit 57. Look for patchy fog late tonight, when lows will dip to 39.

Wednesday will be sunny, with highs around 62. Lows will drop to 43 that night.

Thursday (high of 62) and Friday (high of 64) will be partly to mostly sunny. Lows will land in the lower 40s both nights.

Expect rain on Saturday, and a chance of rain that night. Highs will reach 51 on Saturday, 55 on Sunday, and 63 on Monday.