Grass Valley weather: Rain today, returns Thursday

Rain continues today, along with the possibly a thunderstorm, the National Weather Service said. New rainfall amounts are expected to be between a quarter and half of an inch.

Today’s high should be near 44. South wind of 9 to 13 mph can be expected.

There are more showers likely tonight, mainly before 10 p.m., along with patchy fog. Otherwise, the night should be mostly cloudy with a low around 34. South wind around 6 mph can be expected.

Tuesday should see more patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, the day should be mostly sunny with a high near 47. East wind of around 5 mph becomes light and variable.

More patchy fog is expected Tuesday night before it becomes moslty clear. The low should be around 27.

Wednesday is the only sunny day forecast this week, though patchy fog returns Wednesday night, according to the weather service. The high should be near 46 and the low around 30.

Rain chances return Thursday with a 30% chance of showers after 4 p.m. Otherwise the day should be partly sunny with a high near 44 and low around 34.

Friday see’s another chance of showers, mainly before 4 p.m. The day should be mostly cloudy with a high near 42.

There is a slight chance of rain showers before 10 p.m. Friday, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Patchy fog returns. The is expected to be around 32.