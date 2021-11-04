Grass Valley weather: Rain today, possibly on Saturday

Today’s rain should end by noon, and won’t return for at least a day, the National Weather Service said.

Between a tenth and a quarter-inch of rain is expected today. Winds will be 7 to 11 mph, with 21 mph gusts possible. Highs will hit 58, with lows dropping to 41 tonight.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs around 60. Lows will dip to 45 that night.

There’s a 20% chance of showers on Saturday and that night. It’ll be mostly cloudy, with highs topping out at 53. Lows will land at 38.

More clouds are forecast for Sunday. Highs will reach 53, and lows will settle at 40.





There’s a chance of showers Sunday night through Wednesday.

Highs will reach 52 on Monday, 50 on Tuesday, and 56 on Wednesday.