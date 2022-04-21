Grass Valley weather: Rain today, maybe Friday

The weekend promises great weather, once today and Friday’s rain passes through, the National Weather Service said.

Between a half- and three quarters of an inch of rain is expected today, with another quarter- to half-inch tonight. Winds will be 10 to 14 mph today, with 22 mph gusts possible. Highs will reach 45, with lows landing at 38 tonight.

There’s a 40% chance of showers on Friday. Under a tenth of an inch is forecast. Highs will reach 54, with lows dipping to 36.

Saturday (high of 64) and Sunday (high of 70) will be sunny. Lows will be in the 40s both nights.

It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny early next week.

Highs will get to 70 on Monday, 67 on Tuesday, and 64 on Wednesday.