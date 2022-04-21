Grass Valley weather: Rain today, maybe Friday
The weekend promises great weather, once today and Friday’s rain passes through, the National Weather Service said.
Between a half- and three quarters of an inch of rain is expected today, with another quarter- to half-inch tonight. Winds will be 10 to 14 mph today, with 22 mph gusts possible. Highs will reach 45, with lows landing at 38 tonight.
There’s a 40% chance of showers on Friday. Under a tenth of an inch is forecast. Highs will reach 54, with lows dipping to 36.
Saturday (high of 64) and Sunday (high of 70) will be sunny. Lows will be in the 40s both nights.
It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny early next week.
Highs will get to 70 on Monday, 67 on Tuesday, and 64 on Wednesday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: Rain today, maybe Friday
The weekend promises great weather, once today and Friday’s rain passes through, the National Weather Service said.