Grass Valley weather: Rain to end tonight

Today’s showers will soon leave, bringing several days of clearer skies and warmer weather, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 90% chance of rain today, and showers will continue before 4 p.m. Winds will be 11 to 17 mph, with 25 mph gusts. Between a tenth and a quarter-inch of rain could fall. Rain chances drop to 20% tonight, when lows will drop to 42.

It’ll be sunny Wednesday through Friday, then mostly sunny for the weekend.

Wednesday’s high will hit 59, Thursday’s will reach 65, and Friday’s will make it to 66. Lows will land in the mid-40s all three nights.

Saturday’s high will climb to 67, and Sunday’s will top out at 66. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs around 64 on Monday.