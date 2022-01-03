Grass Valley weather: Rain throughout the week

There’s a chance of rain through the work week, though mostly sunny skies are expected this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Showers are likely after 10 a.m. today. Between a tenth and a quarter-inch of rain could fall. Winds will be 10 to 16 mph, with 24 mph gusts possible. Highs will reach 43, with lows dipping to 42. Another quarter- to half-inch could fall tonight.

There’s a 50% chance of rain Tuesday. Between a tenth and a quarter-inch could fall. Highs will climb to 46, with lows dropping to 42. Under a tenth of an inch of rain is expected Tuesday night.

There’s a 30% chance of rain before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Highs will reach 50, and lows will settle around 39.

Thursday highs will hit 52. Rain is possible late that night, when lows will drop to 40.

Rain is likely Friday. Highs will get to 47, and lows will land at 38.

Saturday (high of 51) and Sunday (high of 53) will be mostly sunny.