Grass Valley weather: Rain this week

Expect rain this week, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service said Grass Valley could see between 1 and 2 inches of rain today. A thunderstorm is also possible after 4 p.m. South, southwest wind of 18 to 28 mph can be expected, with gusts as high as 40 mph. The high today is 49.

The rain should start to move out around 10 p.m., the weather service said. South, southeast wind of 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph, can be expected. The low should be around 36.

Wednesday should be a dry day. It should start mostly cloudy before gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 48.

Rain returns Wednesday night after 10 p.m. New rain amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible. The low should be around 35.

Thursday see’s a 90% chance of rain, with south wind of 7 to 9 mph. The high should be near 44 and low around 40.

Friday currently has an 100% chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service, with heavy rains at night. The high should be near 49 and low around 46.

Heavy rain can be expected Saturday. The high should be near 50 and low around 36.

Sunday, New Year’s Day, should be sunny with a high near 51. Sunday night could see more rain, with a low around 34.