Grass Valley weather: Rain starts to leave, sunny weather ahead

The rain will taper off today, bringing mostly sunny weather for Grass Valley over the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 40% chance of showers today, with under a tenth of an inch expected. Highs will reach 48.

Rain chances drop to 20% tonight. It’s possible under a tenth of an inch could fall. Lows will drop to 34.

There’s a 20% chance of rain after 11 a.m. Saturday. It’ll be mostly sunny with highs around 48. Under a tenth of an inch of rain is forecast. Lows will drop to 33 that night under mostly clear skies.

Look for sunny skies and highs of 57 on Sunday. Lows will dip to 36 at night.

No rain is expected at this point for most of the work week. Highs will hit 56 Monday, climb to 62 for Tuesday and peak at 63 on Wednesday.