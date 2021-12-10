Grass Valley weather: Rain starts Saturday night, lasts for days

Rain is expected to last for days once Saturday night arrives, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny today, with highs around 48. Lows will drop to 31.

Saturday’s high will hit 48, with lows dropping to 36. Winds will reach 10 to 17 mph that night, with 24 mph gusts possible. Between a tenth and a quarter-inch of rain is expected.

Rain is forecast for Sunday (high of 43) and Sunday night (low of 38).

More rain is expected Monday (high of 44), with rain and snow showers possible Tuesday (high of 40) and Wednesday (high of 40). Showers are likely Thursday, when highs will reach 43.