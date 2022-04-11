Grass Valley weather: Rain, snow showers this week

FILE — Rain drops create ripples in the rising waters of Rush Creek west of Nevada City in this December file photo.



Rain and even snow showers are possible this week, the National Weather Service said.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible before 3 p.m. today, with the chance of precipitation at 90% Between a quarter- and a half-inch could fall. Winds will be 15 to 18 mph this afternoon, and highs will reach 48. Lows will drop to 26 tonight, when wind gusts could reach 23 mph.

There’s a slight chance of snow showers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday, with a chance of rain showers to follow. Highs will climb to 49. More rain and snow showers are possible that night, when lows will settle at 30. Little to no accumulation is forecast.

Wednesday will bring more chances for rain and snow showers. Highs will get to 51, with lows dropping to 36 that night.

Showers are possible Thursday to Saturday.

Highs will get to 48 on Thursday, and 55 Friday and Saturday. Sunday will be sunny, with highs around 63.