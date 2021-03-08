Grass Valley weather: Rain, snow showers possible

Temperatures have taken a nose dive from this weekend for Grass Valley, though sunny skies and warmer temperatures are expected by Friday.

Rain and possibly snow showers could fall today, mostly after 4 p.m. Highs will reach 46. Little to no accumulation is forecast.

Lows will dip to 33 tonight.

Look for the chance of rain and snow showers before 10 a.m. Tuesday. Highs will reach 45 and there’s a 90% chance of precipitation, though there’s still little chance of any snow sticking. Lows will again drop to 33 that night.

Highs will climb to 43 on Wednesday. There’s an 80% chance of rain and snow showers, with under an inch of snow possible.

Thursday will be sunny with highs around 48. It’ll drop to 32 that night.

Highs will climb to 56 on Friday, with lows bottoming out around 34 that night.

Better weather will arrive in time for the weekend. Look for highs of 58 and 55 Saturday and Sunday, respectively.