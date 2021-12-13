Grass Valley weather: Rain, snow expected this week

Rain, and snow, are in Grass Valley’s forecast until Thursday night, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s rain could be heavy, with 1 to 2 inches expected to fall. Winds will be 29 to 32 mph, with 48 mph gusts possible. Highs will reach 41.

More rain is forecast for before 10 p.m., then rain and snow. Under a half-inch of accumulation is possible. Lows will drop to 31.

Rain and snow are expected before 7 a.m. Tuesday, with all snow afterward. Up to a half-inch of new accumulation is forecast. Highs will reach 38.

Lows will drop to 26 Tuesday night. New accumulation of under a half-inch is expected.





One to 2 inches of new snow could fall Wednesday, with 1 to 3 inches possible that night. Highs will reach 40, and lows will drop to 34.

Rain is likely before 10 a.m. Thursday. Highs will climb to 42, with lows dipping to 28.

The sun will return Friday, when highs will reach 46. Lows will settle at 29.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny, with highs on both days reaching 47.