Grass Valley weather: Rain, snow could fall Tuesday
Tuesday is the best bet for rain and snow western Nevada County has next week, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny for several days.
Today’s high will reach 62. Lows will drop to 40.
Saturday’s high will climb to 66, and Sunday’s will make it to 60. Lows will dip to 41 on Saturday, and 34 on Sunday.
Monday’s high will reach 52, with lows settling at 30 that night.
There’s a slight chance of snow showers after 10 a.m. Tuesday. It’ll be mixed with rain after 4 p.m. Highs will top out at 47. Rain and snow showers are possible before 7 p.m., with snow showers between 7 and 10 p.m. Lows will land at 28.
Wednesday’s high will reach 51, and Thursday’s will hit 52.
