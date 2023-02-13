Evening snow on a barn in Grass Valley

FILE — Evening snow on a barn in Grass Valley.

 Submitted by Lina Restrepo

While Grass Valley can expect sunny skies for most of the week, rain and snow chances return to the forecast Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Today should be sunny, with a high near 57. East wind of 7 to 14 mph becomes southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.