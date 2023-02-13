While Grass Valley can expect sunny skies for most of the week, rain and snow chances return to the forecast Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Today should be sunny, with a high near 57. East wind of 7 to 14 mph becomes southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tonight should be mostly clear, with a low around 28. West wind of 10 to 13 mph becomes southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday should also be sunny, with a high near 43. North wind of 13 to 17 mph becomes west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Tuesday night should be clear, with a low around 27. North northeast wind of around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph, can be expected.
Wednesday should be sunny, with a high near 51. North northwest wind of 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph, can be expected. Wednesday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Thursday should be partly sunny, with a high near 49.
There is a slight chance of rain and snow showers Thursday night between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. After 1 a.m., the chances turn into snow showers. The night should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Friday also see's a chance of snow showers before 10 a.m., then the chances turn into rain showers. The day should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Friday night see's a slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 p.m. Otherwise, the night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 32.