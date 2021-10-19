Grass Valley weather: Rain returns after today

Today is likely the last day this week Grass Valley will see the sun, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be mostly sunny today, with highs around 59. Wind gusts could reach 18 mph. Lows will drop to 42 tonight.

The rain starts tonight, with between a tenth and a quarter-inch expected. Winds will be between 8 to 14 mph, with 23 mph gusts.

There’s a 90% chance of rain Wednesday, which will drop to 50% that night. Highs will climb to 54, and lows will settle around 48. Between a quarter and a half-inch of rain is possible Wednesday, with another tenth to a quarter-inch that night.

Rain chances will hover at 70% Thursday and that night, and 100% on Friday.





Highs will reach 58 on Thursday, and 55 on Friday.

The weekend will bring a slight chance of rain Saturday afternoon. Heavy rain is possible Sunday and Monday.

Highs will be in the low to mid-50s through the weekend.