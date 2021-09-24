Grass Valley weather: Rain possible Tuesday, highs in 60s that day

Temperatures will dive into the 60s on Tuesday, though quickly recover to the 70s later that week, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny through the weekend. Today’s high will reach 89, with lows dipping to 61. Winds will be 5 to 11 mph this afternoon, and 5 to 9 mph after midnight.

Saturday’s high will hit 85, and Sunday’s will make it to 79. Lows will settle in the mid- to upper 50s both nights.

Monday will be sunny with highs around 75. Lows will land at 52 that night.

A slight chance of showers will roll in around 11 p.m. Monday, and continue into Tuesday. It’ll be partly sunny Tuesday, with highs around 68 and lows bottoming out around 48.





Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny. Highs will hit 73 on Wednesday, and 77 on Thursday.