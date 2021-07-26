Grass Valley weather: Rain possible tonight, Tuesday
There’s a slight chance of rain for Grass Valley tonight and Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be partly sunny today. Highs will climb to 88, with lows dipping to 64. There’s a 20% chance of showers after 11 p.m.
Tuesday will start with mostly cloudy skies before becoming sunny. There’s a 30% chance of showers before 11 a.m. Highs will reach 86, with lows dropping to 66 that night.
Sunny skies will return for Wednesday through Friday, with mostly sunny skies for the weekend.
Wednesday’s highs will hit 94, with lows landing at 68.
Thursday’s highs will reach 96, and Friday’s will make it to 95. Lows will settle around 70 both nights.
Highs on Saturday will top out at 92, and Sunday’s will reach 91.
