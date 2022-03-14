Grass Valley weather: Rain possible tonight, Tuesday
Rain is expected tonight, Tuesday and again this weekend, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be mostly sunny, with highs around 63. Lows will drop to 44 tonight, when between a half- and three quarters of an inch of rain is forecast.
Another quarter- to a half-inch could fall Tuesday morning. Highs will reach 56, and lows will dip to 40 that night. Under a tenth of an inch could fall that night.
Wednesday’s high will hit 63, Thursday’s will climb to 64, and Friday’s will reach 65. Lows will settle in the 40s all three nights.
Highs will reach 56 on Saturday, the first day of spring. Rain is likely that day and night. There’s a slight chance of rain on Sunday, when highs will reach 57.
