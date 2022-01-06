Grass Valley weather: Rain possible tonight, into Friday

Rain expected tonight and Friday will be followed by several days of sun, the National Weather Service said.

Patchy fog is expected between 7 and 10 a.m. today. It’ll be sunny with highs around 55. Lows will drop to 40 tonight, when under a tenth of an inch of rain is forecast.

Another tenth to quarter-inch could fall Friday. Highs will reach 44, and lows will dip to 34 that night.

Saturday’s high will reach 50, and Sunday’s will hit 54. Both days will be sunny. Lows will drop to the lower to mid-30s both nights.

Monday’s high will climb to 53, Tuesday’s will top out at 55, and Wednesday’s will make it to 53.