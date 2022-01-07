Grass Valley weather: Rain possible today, then sunny weekend
A tenth to a quarter-inch of rain could fall today, the National Weather Service said.
Rain, if it comes, is expected before noon. Highs will reach 45, with lows dropping to 34 tonight.
Saturday (high of 51) and Sunday (high of 54) will be sunny. Lows will range in the lower to mid-30s both nights.
There’s a 20% chance of rain before 10 a.m. Monday. Highs will hit 54, with lows dropping to 35.
Tuesday and Wednesday’s highs will reach 54. There’s a slight chance of rain Wednesday and that night.
Thursday’s high will climb to 52.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
The Great Tree Recycling
Reminder: the Lake Wildwood Christmas tree recycling event is happening tomorrow! Have your trees out by Friday, January 7 (this evening).