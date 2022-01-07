Grass Valley weather: Rain possible today, then sunny weekend

A tenth to a quarter-inch of rain could fall today, the National Weather Service said.

Rain, if it comes, is expected before noon. Highs will reach 45, with lows dropping to 34 tonight.

Saturday (high of 51) and Sunday (high of 54) will be sunny. Lows will range in the lower to mid-30s both nights.

There’s a 20% chance of rain before 10 a.m. Monday. Highs will hit 54, with lows dropping to 35.

Tuesday and Wednesday’s highs will reach 54. There’s a slight chance of rain Wednesday and that night.

Thursday’s high will climb to 52.