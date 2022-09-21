Grass Valley weather: Rain possible today, then sun

It’s possible more rain could fall today, though it’s sunny skies after that.

Showers are likely and a thunderstorm could happen, as well, though under a tenth of an inch is expected. Highs will get to 65, with lows landing around 47.

The autumnal equinox is Thursday. Highs that day will reach 72. Winds will be 5 to 8 mph that afternoon, and 5 to 7 mph late that night. Lows will drop to 53.

Friday’s high will climb to 78. Lows will settle around 56.

Highs will get to 82 on Saturday, 84 on Sunday and Monday, and 82 on Tuesday.