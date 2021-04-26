Grass Valley weather: Rain possible today, then sun all week

A small chance of rain today will soon give way to sunny or mostly sunny skies for the rest of the week, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 30% chance of showers after 11 a.m. today. Highs will reach 55, dropping to 36 tonight.

Tuesday’s highs will reach 68. Lows will dip to 44 that night.

Wednesday’s highs will climb to 75, Thursday’s will hit 79 and Friday’s will top out at 80. Lows will settle in the upper 40s to low 50s all three nights.

Highs will dip a bit for Saturday, when they’ll reach 76. Sunday’s highs will get to 74.