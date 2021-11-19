Grass Valley weather: Rain possible today, sunny weekend ahead
Rain today will be followed by a sunny weekend and slightly cooler temperatures next week, the National Weather Service said.
There’s a 50% chance of showers today, with under a tenth of an inch possible. Highs will climb to 55, with lows dropping to 42 tonight.
Saturday (high of 63) and Sunday (high of 65) will be sunny. Lows will drop to the lower 40s both nights.
Next week will bring skies ranging from mostly sunny to sunny.
Monday’s highs will reach 63, Tuesday’s will hit 55, Wednesday’s will make it to 56, and Thanksgiving Day will top out at 55.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Happy (almost) Thanksgiving!
In this time leading up to Thanksgiving, I like to take time to really take stock of everything I am grateful for. My wonderful family, the good health of myself and my loved ones, this…