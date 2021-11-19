Grass Valley weather: Rain possible today, sunny weekend ahead

Rain today will be followed by a sunny weekend and slightly cooler temperatures next week, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 50% chance of showers today, with under a tenth of an inch possible. Highs will climb to 55, with lows dropping to 42 tonight.

Saturday (high of 63) and Sunday (high of 65) will be sunny. Lows will drop to the lower 40s both nights.

Next week will bring skies ranging from mostly sunny to sunny.

Monday’s highs will reach 63, Tuesday’s will hit 55, Wednesday’s will make it to 56, and Thanksgiving Day will top out at 55.