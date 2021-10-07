Grass Valley weather: Rain possible today, Friday

A chance of rain today and Friday will be gone by the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Rain chances will be 20% today, 30% tonight, and back to 20% for Friday.

Today’s high will reach 66. Winds will be 7 to 10 mph, with 18 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 45 tonight.

Friday’s high will get to a chilly 57. Lows will land at 41 that night.

It’ll be sunny starting Saturday.

Highs will reach 64 on Saturday, and 69 on Sunday. Lows will settle in the lower to mid-40s both nights.

Monday’s high will climb to 60, Tuesday’s will hit 62, and Wednesday’s will top out at 64.