Grass Valley weather: Rain possible today, Friday
A chance of rain today and Friday will be gone by the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
Rain chances will be 20% today, 30% tonight, and back to 20% for Friday.
Today’s high will reach 66. Winds will be 7 to 10 mph, with 18 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 45 tonight.
Friday’s high will get to a chilly 57. Lows will land at 41 that night.
It’ll be sunny starting Saturday.
Highs will reach 64 on Saturday, and 69 on Sunday. Lows will settle in the lower to mid-40s both nights.
Monday’s high will climb to 60, Tuesday’s will hit 62, and Wednesday’s will top out at 64.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: Rain possible today, Friday
A chance of rain today and Friday will be gone by the weekend, the National Weather Service said.