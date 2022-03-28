Grass Valley weather: Rain possible today, clear skies for rest of week

Any rain that falls today will be gone by this evening, the National Weather Service said.

Between a quarter- and a half-inch of rain could fall today. Highs will reach 52, with lows dipping to 39 tonight.

The rest of the week will be sunny to mostly sunny.

Highs will hit 62 on Tuesday, 61 on Wednesday, 66 on Thursday, and 71 on Friday. Lows will settle in the lower 40s.

Saturday will be sunny with highs around 72. Sunday’s highs will reach 66.