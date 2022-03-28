Grass Valley weather: Rain possible today, clear skies for rest of week
Any rain that falls today will be gone by this evening, the National Weather Service said.
Between a quarter- and a half-inch of rain could fall today. Highs will reach 52, with lows dipping to 39 tonight.
The rest of the week will be sunny to mostly sunny.
Highs will hit 62 on Tuesday, 61 on Wednesday, 66 on Thursday, and 71 on Friday. Lows will settle in the lower 40s.
Saturday will be sunny with highs around 72. Sunday’s highs will reach 66.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: Rain possible today, clear skies for rest of week
Any rain that falls today will be gone by this evening, the National Weather Service said.