Grass Valley weather: Rain possible this morning

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 11 p.m. tonight, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. today, then just a chance of showers between 8 and 11 a.m. Under a tenth of an inch of rain is possible. Highs will reach 81, with lows dropping to 59 tonight.

The weekend will be sunny, with Saturday’s highs hitting 84, and Sunday’s reaching 87. Lows will settle at 61 both nights.

Monday’s high will climb to 87, Tuesday’s will reach 88, Wednesday’s will only get to 85, and Thursday’s will make it 83. Next week is expected to be sunny.