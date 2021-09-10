Grass Valley weather: Rain possible this morning
A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 11 p.m. tonight, the National Weather Service said.
There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. today, then just a chance of showers between 8 and 11 a.m. Under a tenth of an inch of rain is possible. Highs will reach 81, with lows dropping to 59 tonight.
The weekend will be sunny, with Saturday’s highs hitting 84, and Sunday’s reaching 87. Lows will settle at 61 both nights.
Monday’s high will climb to 87, Tuesday’s will reach 88, Wednesday’s will only get to 85, and Thursday’s will make it 83. Next week is expected to be sunny.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User