Grass Valley weather: Rain possible, then cooler temps
A small chance of rain tonight will be followed by cooler weather, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be mostly sunny today with highs around 92. There’s a 40% chance of showers after 11 p.m., with under a tenth of an inch possible. Lows will drop to 63.
Friday morning will bring a 20% chance of rain. Highs will make it to 84, with lows dipping to 58.
The weekend will be sunny. Saturday’s high will hit 85, and Sunday’s will reach 86. Lows will settle in the lower 60s both nights.
Monday’s high will climb to 87, Tuesday’s will top out at 88, and Wednesday’s will reach 87.
