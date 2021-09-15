Grass Valley weather: Rain possible Sunday

A chance of rain has entered the forecast for Sunday, when highs will only reach 66, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s highs will hit 88. Lows will drop to 57.

It’ll be sunny today through Saturday.

Thursday’s high will make it to 82. Lows will dip to 55 that night.

Friday’s high will climb to 83. Lows will settle around 54.





Saturday’s high will top out at 77, and Sunday’s will make it to only 66. There’s a chance of showers Sunday, and a slight chance of showers that night. Lows will land at 55 Saturday night, and 49 Sunday night.

The sun will be back on Monday, when highs will reach 75. They’ll hit 82 on Tuesday.