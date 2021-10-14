Grass Valley weather: Rain possible on Sunday
A chance of showers enters the forecast late Sunday, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny today through Saturday, then mostly sunny for two days.
Today’s high will hit 70. Winds will be 7 to 10 mph this afternoon, and 8 to 10 mph tonight. Lows will drop to 45.
Friday’s highs will top out at 73. Winds will be 5 to 9 mph that afternoon, and 6 mph late that night. Lows will dip to 48.
Highs will reach 75 on Saturday, and 66 on Sunday. Lows will settle at 51 on Saturday, and 41 on Sunday.
There’s a chance of rain before 11 p.m. Sunday, then a slight chance of showers after 11 p.m.
Monday’s high will hit 61, Tuesday’s will reach 66, and Wednesday’s will make it to 64. There’s a chance of showers on Wednesday.
