Grass Valley weather: Rain possible on Monday
Forecasters now say there’s a chance of rain on Monday.
The week and weekend will be sunny.
Today’s high will reach 84. Winds will be 6 to 10 mph this afternoon. Lows will drop to 55 tonight.
Friday’s high will hit 83. Winds will be 7 to 9 mph. Lows will dip to 48.
Saturday’s high will make it to 70. Winds will be 8 to 13 mph that afternoon, with 23 mph winds possible. Lows will land at 42 that night.
Expect highs of 65 on Sunday, with lows settling at 40.
There’s a chance of rain after 11 a.m. Monday. Highs will reach 53, with lows bottoming out around 32.
Tuesday’s high will make it to 55, and Wednesday’s will get to 58.
