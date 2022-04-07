Grass Valley weather: Rain possible on Monday

Forecasters now say there’s a chance of rain on Monday.

The week and weekend will be sunny.

Today’s high will reach 84. Winds will be 6 to 10 mph this afternoon. Lows will drop to 55 tonight.

Friday’s high will hit 83. Winds will be 7 to 9 mph. Lows will dip to 48.

Saturday’s high will make it to 70. Winds will be 8 to 13 mph that afternoon, with 23 mph winds possible. Lows will land at 42 that night.

Expect highs of 65 on Sunday, with lows settling at 40.

There’s a chance of rain after 11 a.m. Monday. Highs will reach 53, with lows bottoming out around 32.

Tuesday’s high will make it to 55, and Wednesday’s will get to 58.