Grass Valley weather: Rain possible on Friday

Forecasters now say there’s a chance of rain Friday and that night.

It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny until Friday, then mostly sunny to sunny for the weekend.

Today’s high will hit 72. Winds will be 8 to 11 mph today, and 5 to 9 mph tonight. Lows will drop to 51.

Wednesday’s high will reach 79. Lows will drop to 53.

Thursday’s high will make it to 76, with lows landing around 52.

There’s a 20% chance of showers on Friday, and a slight chance of them that night. Highs will get to 71. Lows will settle around 46.

Highs will reach 62 on Saturday, 61 on Sunday, and 68 on Monday.