Grass Valley weather: Rain possible on Friday
Forecasters now say there’s a chance of rain Friday and that night.
It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny until Friday, then mostly sunny to sunny for the weekend.
Today’s high will hit 72. Winds will be 8 to 11 mph today, and 5 to 9 mph tonight. Lows will drop to 51.
Wednesday’s high will reach 79. Lows will drop to 53.
Thursday’s high will make it to 76, with lows landing around 52.
There’s a 20% chance of showers on Friday, and a slight chance of them that night. Highs will get to 71. Lows will settle around 46.
Highs will reach 62 on Saturday, 61 on Sunday, and 68 on Monday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: Rain possible on Friday
Forecasters now say there’s a chance of rain Friday and that night.