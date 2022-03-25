Grass Valley weather: Rain possible Monday, then cooler weather
Temperatures will mostly hover in the upper 60s next week, once a chance of rain moves on, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny, with highs around 76. Lows will dip to 49 tonight.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 75. Lows will drop to 48.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy. Highs will reach 65, and winds will be 6 to 14 mph, with 24 mph gusts possible. There’s a 60% chance of showers that night.
Showers are likely Monday. Highs will hit 58, with lows landing at 42 that night.
Highs will linger around 67 on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: Rain possible Monday, then cooler weather
Temperatures will mostly hover in the upper 60s next week, once a chance of rain moves on, the National Weather Service said.