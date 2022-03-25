Grass Valley weather: Rain possible Monday, then cooler weather

Temperatures will mostly hover in the upper 60s next week, once a chance of rain moves on, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny, with highs around 76. Lows will dip to 49 tonight.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 75. Lows will drop to 48.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy. Highs will reach 65, and winds will be 6 to 14 mph, with 24 mph gusts possible. There’s a 60% chance of showers that night.

Showers are likely Monday. Highs will hit 58, with lows landing at 42 that night.





Highs will linger around 67 on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.