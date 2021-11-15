Grass Valley weather: Rain possible later this week

Rain is expected later this week, though the weekend should be sunny, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be partly sunny with highs around 60. Lows will drop to 46 tonight.

Tuesday will be sunny, with highs hitting 62. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs at 60. Lows will settle in the mid-40s both nights. Tuesday night and Wednesday could bring wind gusts up to 21 mph.

There’s a 20% chance of showers after 11 a.m. Thursday. Highs will climb to 57, with lows landing at 44.

Rain chances continue into Friday morning. Highs will reach 53, and lows will drop to 41 that night.





Saturday (high of 56) and Sunday (high of 61) will be sunny.