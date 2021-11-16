Grass Valley weather: Rain possible late Thursday, Friday

Rain chances will reach 30% Thursday night and Friday, though a crisp, sunny weekend is expected, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny, with highs around 63. Lows will drop to 44 tonight.

Wednesday will be partly sunny, with highs around 60. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph that day. Lows will dip to 46 that night.

There’s a 10% chance of showers after 4 p.m. Thursday. Highs will hit 58, and lows will drop to 46. Rain chances grow to 30% after 10 p.m.

Friday’s highs will reach 54, with lows settling at 43 that night.

The weekend will be sunny, with Saturday’s highs climbing to 57, and Sunday’s topping out at 61. Lows will land at 40 both nights.

Monday’s highs will reach 59.