Grass Valley weather: Rain on the way out
The rain should leave by this morning, bringing a few days of dry, sunny weather before the next storm moves in, the National Weather Service said.
There’s a 40% chance of showers before 9 a.m., with under a tenth of an inch expected. Highs will reach 42, with lows dropping to 26 tonight.
Friday and Saturday’s high will hit 48, with lows dipping below freezing both nights.
There’s a 30% chance of showers on Sunday. Highs will climb to 46, with lows settling at 35.
Showers are possible Monday through Wednesday.
Monday’s high will hit 44, Tuesday’s will reach 45, and Wednesday’s will top out at 44.
