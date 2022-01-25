Grass Valley weather: Rain now possible on Monday

A revised forecast now has the chance of rain arriving Monday, the National Weather Service said.

The week will be sunny to mostly sunny.

Today’s high will hit 63. Winds will be 7 to 9 mph, with 21 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 36 tonight.

Wednesday’s high will climb to 61. Winds will be 5 to 7 mph. Lows will dip to 37.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday’s highs will also top out at 61. Lows will land at 37 all three nights.





Sunday’s high will reach 58. A chance of showers arrives Monday, when highs will only get to 52.