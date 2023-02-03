Rain is likely today, mainly before 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. South southeast wind of 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph, can be expected. Today should be cloudy, with a high near 50.
Tonight becomes mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. East wind of around 7 mph can be expected.
Saturday sees a 20 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. The day should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. East southeast wind of 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph, can be expected.
Saturday night sees more rain, with the weather service predicting a 100% chance of precipitation. South southeast wind of 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph, can be expected. The low should be around 39.
Sunday sees an 80% chance of showers during the day, along with the possiblity of a thunderstorm. Southwest wind of around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph, can be expected. The high should be near 44.
The chance of showers decrease to 30% Sunday night. The night should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Sun returns Monday, with a high near 54 and low around 34.