Grass Valley weather: Rain likely on Monday

Forecasters now say there’s a 60% chance of rain on Monday.

Today will be sunny with highs around 68. Lows will drop to 48.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs around 61, and lows dipping to 45. Sunday will be partly sunny with highs of 57, and lows settling at 46.

Rain is likely after noon Monday, and there’s a chance of showers that night. Highs will reach 54, with lows landing at 47.

Tuesday’s highs will hit 58. Lows will drop to 44.

There’s a slight chance of showers Wednesday (high of 58), and a chance of showers Thursday (high of 55).