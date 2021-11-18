Grass Valley weather: Rain likely early Friday
Rain chances have jumped to 60% for tonight, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be mostly cloudy with highs around 58. Lows will drop to 45.
Showers are likely between 4 and 10 a.m. Friday, with under an inch of rain possible. Highs will reach 53, and lows will dip to 40.
Saturday (high of 63) and Sunday (high of 62) will be sunny. Lows will land at 41 both nights.
Expect highs of 61 on Monday, 58 on Tuesday, and 57 on Wednesday.
