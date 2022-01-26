Grass Valley weather: Rain leaves forecast, only sun ahead
The chance of rain has disappeared from the forecast, though temperatures will take a short dive early next week, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny for the next several days.
Today’s high will reach 61. Winds will be 5 to 8 mph today, and 5 to 10 mph tonight. Lows will drop to 37.
Thursday and Friday’s highs will hit 60, with lows dipping to 37 both nights.
Saturday’s high will climb to 61, and Sunday’s will top out at 57. Lows will settle at 37 over the weekend.
Monday and Tuesday’s highs will hit 53.
