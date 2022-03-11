Grass Valley weather: Rain is possible over next few days
Rain is possible over the next few days, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny today and Saturday. Today’s high will reach 62, and Saturday’s will make it to 63. Lows will settle around 40 both nights.
There’s a 20% chance of showers after 10 p.m. Saturday, with under a tenth of an inch expected.
Sunday will be partly sunny, with highs around 58. Lows will dip to 40.
There’s a 10% chance of rain after 4 p.m. Monday. Highs will reach 65. Showers are possible after 10 p.m., and again before 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Highs will climb to 58 on Tuesday, 63 on Wednesday, and 64 on Thursday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: Rain is possible over next few days
Rain is possible over the next few days, the National Weather Service said.