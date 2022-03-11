Grass Valley weather: Rain is possible over next few days

Rain is possible over the next few days, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny today and Saturday. Today’s high will reach 62, and Saturday’s will make it to 63. Lows will settle around 40 both nights.

There’s a 20% chance of showers after 10 p.m. Saturday, with under a tenth of an inch expected.

Sunday will be partly sunny, with highs around 58. Lows will dip to 40.

There’s a 10% chance of rain after 4 p.m. Monday. Highs will reach 65. Showers are possible after 10 p.m., and again before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Highs will climb to 58 on Tuesday, 63 on Wednesday, and 64 on Thursday.