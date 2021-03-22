Grass Valley weather: Rain is out, sun is in

Rain has left the forecast for Grass Valley, and it’s nothing but sunny skies ahead, the National Weather Service said.

Today will start cloudy, then become sunny. Highs will reach 54, with lows dipping to 35 tonight.

Look for sunny skies and highs around 56 on Tuesday. Lows will drop to 36 that night.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs around 60, and lows hitting 38. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs around 57, and lows landing at 39.

More sun and highs around 64 are forecast for Friday. Lows will drop to 39 that night.

The weekend’s highs will climb to 67 on Saturday, and 69 on Sunday. It’ll be sunny both days.